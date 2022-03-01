Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $35.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oddo Bhf raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.18. 605,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.