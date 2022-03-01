bitCNY (BITCNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.43 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $280,258.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

