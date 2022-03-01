DeepOnion Market Capitalization Reaches $2.97 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $3,593.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011799 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007523 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,642,391 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars.

