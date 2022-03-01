Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) will report $3.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $6.41 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year sales of $18.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 million to $21.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.30 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGLE shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

AGLE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 274,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,397. The firm has a market cap of $127.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $8.79.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 43,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $159,499.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 229,592 shares of company stock worth $846,102. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

