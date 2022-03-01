Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.640-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.04 million.

CTG traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. 31,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,486. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTG. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

