Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.31.

OTCMKTS GTBIF traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,224. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $37.37.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

