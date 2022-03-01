Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.31.

OTCMKTS GTBIF traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,224. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $37.37.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.