Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $74.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 123.71% from the company’s current price.

FATE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,259. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $98.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,837. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. AtonRa Partners grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 36.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,013,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.