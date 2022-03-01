Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.45

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 8119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S.

