Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.03

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.03 and last traded at $51.51, with a volume of 20741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40.
Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter.
Computer Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSVI)
Computer Services, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation.
