Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.03

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.03 and last traded at $51.51, with a volume of 20741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40.

Get Computer Services alerts:

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSVI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Services in the third quarter worth about $46,400,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Computer Services by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.