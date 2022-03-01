Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.78.

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

ATI traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,678. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.12 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 718,340 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after purchasing an additional 669,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after acquiring an additional 551,144 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

