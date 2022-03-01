Onooks (OOKS) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Onooks has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001245 BTC on exchanges. Onooks has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $142,813.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.41 or 0.06653664 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,055.24 or 0.99825462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00043493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00047400 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

