CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.270-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.71 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.11.

CSGP stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,254. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.20. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

