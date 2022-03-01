Apria (NYSE:APR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.

APR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.39. 697,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,834. Apria has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $154,390.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $68,688.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,878 shares of company stock worth $12,720,575.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apria by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 242,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apria by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apria by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 33,655 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apria by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 84,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apria by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 28,080 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

