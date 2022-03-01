Apria (NYSE:APR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.
APR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.39. 697,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,834. Apria has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.
In other news, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $154,390.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $68,688.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,878 shares of company stock worth $12,720,575.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.
Apria Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.
