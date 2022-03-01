Aaron J. Alter Sells 2,500 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HA stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. 1,476,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,640. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $937.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 23,954 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 109,630.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

