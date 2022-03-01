John W. Kozarich Sells 908 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LGND stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.80. 244,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,604. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $172.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LGND. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

