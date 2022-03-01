Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.530-$-1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $314 million-$319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.69 million.Domo also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.40.

Shares of DOMO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 619,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,744. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.84. Domo has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.70.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,314,000 after purchasing an additional 51,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Domo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 69,678 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

