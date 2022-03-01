Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rightmove (RMV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rightmove (LON: RMV) recently:

3/1/2022 – Rightmove had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/28/2022 – Rightmove had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 795 ($10.67) to GBX 800 ($10.73). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Rightmove had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($9.53) to GBX 740 ($9.93). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Rightmove had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/11/2022 – Rightmove had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 740 ($9.93) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Rightmove was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 565 ($7.58) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 753 ($10.10).

2/8/2022 – Rightmove had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/28/2022 – Rightmove had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 630 ($8.45) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Rightmove had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 560 ($7.51) to GBX 600 ($8.05). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Rightmove had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 600 ($8.05) price target on the stock.

LON:RMV traded down GBX 6.48 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 666.12 ($8.94). 2,511,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of £5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85. Rightmove plc has a 52 week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.87). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 690.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 709.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

