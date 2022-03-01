Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rightmove (RMV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rightmove (LON: RMV) recently:
- 3/1/2022 – Rightmove had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 2/28/2022 – Rightmove had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 795 ($10.67) to GBX 800 ($10.73). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Rightmove had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($9.53) to GBX 740 ($9.93). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Rightmove had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 2/11/2022 – Rightmove had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 740 ($9.93) price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2022 – Rightmove was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 565 ($7.58) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 753 ($10.10).
- 2/8/2022 – Rightmove had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/28/2022 – Rightmove had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 630 ($8.45) price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Rightmove had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 560 ($7.51) to GBX 600 ($8.05). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Rightmove had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 600 ($8.05) price target on the stock.
LON:RMV traded down GBX 6.48 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 666.12 ($8.94). 2,511,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of £5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85. Rightmove plc has a 52 week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.87). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 690.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 709.72.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.
