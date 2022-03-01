Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ: KFFB – Get Rating) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kentucky First Federal Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Competitors 408 1720 1440 94 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 14.01%. Given Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.75 million $1.82 million 29.08 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Competitors $812.24 million $120.35 million 6.97

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays out 148.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 27.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.39, meaning that their average stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 17.65% 4.23% 0.66% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Competitors 20.25% 8.35% 0.95%

Summary

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp rivals beat Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (Get Rating)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

