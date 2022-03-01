Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 1139319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BASFY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Basf from €79.00 ($88.76) to €76.00 ($85.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Basf from €80.00 ($89.89) to €76.50 ($85.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Basf from €62.00 ($69.66) to €64.00 ($71.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($80.90) to €62.00 ($69.66) in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

