Zacks: Analysts Expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Post $1.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) will post $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.96. Watsco posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.86.

NYSE WSO traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.26. 224,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,360. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.21. Watsco has a 12-month low of $233.13 and a 12-month high of $318.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,524,000 after acquiring an additional 141,426 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,677,000 after acquiring an additional 43,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Watsco by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

