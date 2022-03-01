Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.63. The stock had a trading volume of 782,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,828. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,537 shares of company stock worth $1,765,465. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,778,000 after acquiring an additional 191,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

