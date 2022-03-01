Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.86.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.63. The stock had a trading volume of 782,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,828. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,778,000 after acquiring an additional 191,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
