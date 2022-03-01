FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells $1,015,175.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.86. 355,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,782. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $432.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

