Peter R. Wall Sells 2,559 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,208. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $146.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.76.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 277,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,799,000 after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

