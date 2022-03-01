Everipedia (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $91.99 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00042986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.93 or 0.06671756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,953.64 or 1.00052698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,447,876 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

