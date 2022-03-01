International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

International Flavors & Fragrances has raised its dividend payment by 9.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a payout ratio of 46.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE IFF traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.41. 1,631,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 127.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $125.39 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.