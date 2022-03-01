Handshake (HNS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $448,975.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Handshake has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $94.66 million and approximately $448,975.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,930.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.68 or 0.06732636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.19 or 0.00255386 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.27 or 0.00742701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00068467 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.00403666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00198106 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 470,083,543 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HNSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.