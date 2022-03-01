Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives $9.99 Average PT from Brokerages

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.99.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE:HT traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $8.77. 266,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 129,827 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 74,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

