Brokerages Set International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Target Price at GBX 200.73

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 201.08 ($2.70).

A number of research firms recently commented on IAG. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.55) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.42) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.68) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.88) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 149.91 ($2.01). The company had a trading volume of 62,102,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,278,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 157.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of £7.44 billion and a PE ratio of -2.83. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122.06 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.98).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

