Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.56. Cohu reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ COHU traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.92. 297,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,285. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohu by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

