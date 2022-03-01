Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Announces Earnings Results

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Surgery Partners updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
SGRY traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.04, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.
Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.