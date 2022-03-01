Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Announces Earnings Results

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Surgery Partners updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SGRY traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.04, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

