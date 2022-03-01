Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Up 31.6% This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 32.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $38,040.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 107.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,220,524 coins and its circulating supply is 23,145,098 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOBSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.