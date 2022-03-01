Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.710-$5.120 EPS.

ROST traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.55. 3,994,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.26. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.