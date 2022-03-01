Zacks: Analysts Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) to report $5.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.20 billion and the highest is $6.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $4.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $21.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $22.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $17.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.30. 32,481,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,499,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 66,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,149. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

