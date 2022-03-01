Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0030 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $26.76 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,930.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.68 or 0.06732636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.19 or 0.00255386 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.27 or 0.00742701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00068467 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.00403666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00198106 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,611,346,901 coins and its circulating supply is 8,997,096,901 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.