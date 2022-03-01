Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) to “Hold”

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

BKD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.67. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after buying an additional 1,569,022 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.2% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,800,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,562,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after buying an additional 37,691 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,151.7% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,301,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 4,878,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,252,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,093,000 after buying an additional 1,954,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

