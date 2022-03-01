Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $624.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) will report $624.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $617.40 million to $630.09 million. Crocs posted sales of $460.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $3.95 on Friday, hitting $79.78. 1,537,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Crocs has a 52 week low of $70.34 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Crocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.