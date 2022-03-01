Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $124.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.61. 2,001,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,180. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.19. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $1,212,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,763. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.