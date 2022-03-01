Zacks: Analysts Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) to report sales of $108.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.38 million to $108.90 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $110.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $454.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.78 million to $454.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $474.91 million, with estimates ranging from $472.65 million to $476.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,554. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $472.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $20.34.

In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. FMR LLC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 244,309.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 471,517 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 72,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

