extraDNA (XDNA) Price Up 7.9% This Week

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. extraDNA has a total market cap of $165,846.62 and approximately $29,664.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,900.23 or 1.00010482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00069251 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.97 or 0.00225471 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00139503 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00283731 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003530 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00028531 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars.

