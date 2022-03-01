Convex Finance Price Tops $18.76 (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $979.32 million and $41.46 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.76 or 0.00042728 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.03 or 0.06677282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,917.86 or 1.00050655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00043677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 85,334,583 coins and its circulating supply is 52,214,859 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

