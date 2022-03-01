Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.04 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.530-$-1.430 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.70. Domo has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $67.84.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Domo will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.40.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Domo by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Domo by 38.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Domo by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

