Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $538.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $538.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

NFLX stock traded down $8.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $386.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,285,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,900,183. The firm has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $475.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

