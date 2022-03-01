Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.38). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, COO Rhonda J. Robb purchased 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 17.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 18,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 46.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 176.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 88,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSII traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 502,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,647. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $877.72 million, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 0.94.

About Cardiovascular Systems (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.