Analysts Set Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target at $42.17

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $144,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,215. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,086,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,058,000 after purchasing an additional 443,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,304,000 after purchasing an additional 296,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,972,000 after buying an additional 121,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,883,000 after buying an additional 55,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,217,000 after buying an additional 583,644 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERE traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.37. 472,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,858. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.88. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

