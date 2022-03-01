Analysts Set Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target at $42.17

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.17.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
In other news, insider John Renger sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $144,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,215. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CERE traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.37. 472,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,858. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.88. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $46.16.
Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.
