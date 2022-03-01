Analysts Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Price Target at $20.86

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

STNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of STNG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.69. 1,100,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -9.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 262,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 247,474 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 797.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 135,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

