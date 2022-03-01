Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) to post sales of $68.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.03 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $35.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $277.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.70 million to $285.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $282.28 million, with estimates ranging from $273.82 million to $293.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPLP shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.69. 88,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,002. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $278.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.