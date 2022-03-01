Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s Largest Position

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,196 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.5% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

MSFT stock opened at $298.79 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

