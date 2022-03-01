S.A. Mason LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,930 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.2% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $464,459,000 after acquiring an additional 444,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $297.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.42. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

