salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.37 billion-$7.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.26 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.640 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.54.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.11. The stock had a trading volume of 585,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,798,044. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.76 and a 200-day moving average of $258.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $213.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,959 shares of company stock valued at $41,240,700. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.