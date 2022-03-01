Beacon Financial Group Purchases 121 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 59,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPM traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.18. 1,021,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,992,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

